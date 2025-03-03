Amalgamated Bank Sells 747 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4,532.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

