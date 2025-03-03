Amara Financial LLC. Buys Shares of 7,616 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.4% of Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
JMST opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
