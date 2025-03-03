Amara Financial LLC. Has $24.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Amara Financial LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 22.4% of Amara Financial LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $338.40 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $266.99 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.88. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

