Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarc Resources

In other news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.