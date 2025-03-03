Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarc Resources

In other Amarc Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

