American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 81.12% from the stock’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

