American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Lowered by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,858 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 1.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $37.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

