American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.72. 629,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Trading Down 11.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $789.59 million, a PE ratio of 285.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 942,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 140,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $11,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

