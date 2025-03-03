Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 83,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $537.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

