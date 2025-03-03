Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 5,452,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,719,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Amigo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.45.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

