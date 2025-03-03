AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) Raises Dividend to $2.06 Per Share

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.058 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $2.05.
AMP Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
About AMP
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMP
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.