AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) Raises Dividend to $2.06 Per Share

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.058 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $2.05.

AMP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About AMP

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

