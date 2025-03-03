Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,911.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.56. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

