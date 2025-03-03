Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $229.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

