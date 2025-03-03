Analysts Set Expectations for Personalis FY2029 Earnings

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2029 EPS estimates for Personalis in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on Personalis

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of PSNL opened at $4.14 on Monday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Personalis by 2,827.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.