Analysts Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target at $44.33

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

FLEX stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Flex has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Flex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

