Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $68.00

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Baird R W cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,363,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,617,000 after acquiring an additional 509,868 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,394,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NARI stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.
