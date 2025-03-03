Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $22.23

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PG&E

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. PG&E has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.