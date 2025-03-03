Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $233.41

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.56.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $237.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $237.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

