Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target at $49.40

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 390.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Simulations Plus by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 0.83. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

