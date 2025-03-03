Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $381.42

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $315.05 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

