Analyzing Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cohen & Steers pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Cohen & Steers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $607.03 million 3.21 $185.28 million $0.03 372.67 Cohen & Steers $536.76 million 8.10 $151.26 million $2.97 28.74

Profitability

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 10.98% 4.29% 2.06% Cohen & Steers 29.24% 33.13% 20.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DigitalBridge Group and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 7 2 3.10 Cohen & Steers 0 1 1 0 2.50

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.61, indicating a potential upside of 48.58%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $106.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

