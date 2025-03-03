Analyzing Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) & Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banzai International and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freshworks 1 4 8 0 2.54

Banzai International currently has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,580.56%. Freshworks has a consensus price target of $20.62, suggesting a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Freshworks.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.31 million 1.97 -$14.41 million N/A N/A Freshworks $720.42 million 7.14 -$95.37 million ($0.32) -53.31

This table compares Banzai International and Freshworks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banzai International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -544.83% N/A -315.92% Freshworks -13.24% -6.63% -4.81%

Volatility and Risk

Banzai International has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels. The company also provides Freshsales, an advanced and user-friendly sales automation solution; Freshmarketer, a marketing automation solution for businesses to redefine their marketing strategies; Freshsales Suite, which offers businesses a unified platform that facilitates cohesive engagement and detailed tracking of customers throughout their entire buying journey; Freshservice that offers virtual agents to help employees resolve issues, make requests, and answer questions without contacting the service desk; and Freshservice for Business Teams, which provides a unified employee service experience while ensuring the secure separation of departmental data. In addition, it offers Freshping to monitor website’s availability and get multichannel alerts if the website goes down; Freshstatus, which allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey to measure net promoter scores and other satisfaction metrics directly within Freshworks products. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

