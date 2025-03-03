ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ANIP. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.46. 427,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,164.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,769.72. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $584,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

