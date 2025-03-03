Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

APLS stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $83,364.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,271,316.40. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $101,118.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,167.42. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,479 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

