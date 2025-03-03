APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $45,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in APi Group by 1,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in APi Group by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,298,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,881,000 after acquiring an additional 447,200 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

