Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 219,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 537,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $698,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,694,604.46. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Mckenna bought 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.54 per share, with a total value of $990,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,810 shares of company stock worth $2,903,556. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after purchasing an additional 665,543 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 581,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 518,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

