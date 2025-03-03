Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Apollomics Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of Apollomics stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. 9,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,174. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.
