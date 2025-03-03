Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Apollomics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Apollomics stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. 9,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,174. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

