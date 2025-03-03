ArchLoot (AL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.60 Million

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. ArchLoot has a market cap of $23.60 million and $7.61 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArchLoot token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,339.01 or 0.99843397 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,438.11 or 0.96706744 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArchLoot Profile

ArchLoot launched on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official website is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 646,909,082.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.14910566 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,116,195.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArchLoot using one of the exchanges listed above.

