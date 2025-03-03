ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.18, Zacks reports.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

