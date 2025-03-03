Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,930 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,865.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,207,000 after purchasing an additional 634,843 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,551,000 after purchasing an additional 513,890 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

WPM opened at $69.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

