Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $302,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in RTX were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.9 %

RTX stock opened at $133.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average is $121.41. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

