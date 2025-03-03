Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $240,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.