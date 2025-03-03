Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock worth $2,030,925. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Incyte Stock Performance
Shares of INCY opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 272.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
