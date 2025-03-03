Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock worth $2,030,925. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 272.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.