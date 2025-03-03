Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $70.50. Approximately 1,639,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,480,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Specifically, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,292.26. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

