Atb Cap Markets Estimates TSE:TRU FY2027 Earnings

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Trulieve Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trulieve Cannabis’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Wes Getman acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$66,702.35.

