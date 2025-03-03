Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,261 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $44.42.

Insider Activity

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,752.68. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,395. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

