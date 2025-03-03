AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $28.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $28.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of T traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.73. 10,318,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,870,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,986.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

