Australian Finance Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AFG)

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Australian Finance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

About Australian Finance Group

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

