Australian Finance Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AFG)

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Australian Finance Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.
About Australian Finance Group
