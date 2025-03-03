Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,388,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,384,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,701,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,852,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 191,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP lifted its stake in Autohome by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,965,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

