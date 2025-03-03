Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $225.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.29.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Shana Carol Neal sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $185,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,235. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $139,741.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,949.51. This represents a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,309 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

