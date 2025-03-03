Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 91,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.