Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

