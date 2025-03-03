Auxano Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

