Auxano Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $108.83 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.