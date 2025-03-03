Auxano Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 304,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $396.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.37. The stock has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

