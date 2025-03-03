Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,788.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,598 shares in the company, valued at $95,788.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,616. This represents a 4.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,579 shares of company stock valued at $526,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVDL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.