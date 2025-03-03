Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVXC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This is an increase from Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 228,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.