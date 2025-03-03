Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AVXC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $55.72.
Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This is an increase from Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF
About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF
The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.
