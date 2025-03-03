Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $84.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
AX opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
