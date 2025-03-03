Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,224 Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETHO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $58.78 on Monday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

