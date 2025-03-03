Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

HIG stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

